South Africa

Tax changes anticipated as higher debt peak is forecast in South Africa

Government finances are strained, and wider budget deficits are seen over next three years

02 November 2023 - 07:38 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South Africa's gross debt is expected to rise to R6.52-trillion in 2026/27. As a percentage of GDP, gross debt is seen at 77.7%.
South Africa's gross debt is expected to rise to R6.52-trillion in 2026/27. As a percentage of GDP, gross debt is seen at 77.7%.
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

South Africa's finance minister will propose tax changes next year as part of an effort to stabilise public finances that are under strain from a drop in mining revenue, a midterm budget review on Wednesday showed.

The budget document presented to parliament projected wider deficits over the next three years and saw debt peaking at a higher level than in February when the main budget was tabled.

Revenue collections in the current 2023/24 fiscal year were forecast to be R56.8bn below estimates in February.

The National Treasury said it was committed to spending reductions, moderate tax measures and efficiency gains from merging or closing public entities, some of which have required repeated bailouts in recent years.

“Given the extent of fiscal consolidation required, the minister of finance will propose tax measures to raise additional revenue of R15bn in 2024/25 in the 2024 budget,” it said.

The Treasury did not spell out what tax measures were envisaged.

Godongwana braves a day of debt and danger

The cost of servicing the debt is now the single largest expenditure item in the budget
News
1 day ago

The South African rand and bonds gained after the new budget forecasts, which were better than the market had anticipated, according to Andrew Matheny, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

“The overall message is doubling down on spending-led fiscal consolidation,” Matheny added.

STATE FIRMS DENT GROWTH

South Africa's 2023 economic growth is now forecast at 0.8%, from 0.9% seen in February and the 1.9% growth recorded last year.

A major constraint on growth comes from state companies.

Finance minister blames Transnet for country's economic woes

As Transnet seeks a R47bn injection, Godongwana says to be eligible for bailouts SOEs must prove they’re reforming and sticking to turnaround plans
News
12 hours ago

Power utility Eskom is implementing the worst rolling power cuts on record, and inefficiencies at freight rail, ports and pipelines company Transnet have curbed commodities exports.

The Treasury said it was amending Eskom's debt-relief terms so loans to it would be interest-bearing, not interest-free, “to avoid a repeat of the mistakes in previous bailouts”.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters on Wednesday that his team was working on a long-term solution to the problems at Transnet, which recently asked for a bailout, but he did not commit to providing a specific amount of financial support.

WIDER DEFICITS

A consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of GDP is now expected in 2023/24, wider than a 4.0% deficit seen in February. Next year the Treasury predicts a deficit of 4.6% of GDP and the following year 4.2% of GDP, also wider than previously forecast.

South Africa's gross debt is expected to rise to R6.52-trillion in 2026/27 from R5.24-trillion in 2023/24. As a percentage of GDP, gross debt is seen stabilising at 77.7% of GDP in 2025/26 compared with 73.6% in the same year seen in February.

MIDTERM BUDGET | Vital spending crowded out as public service creates 45,000 new millionaires

The number of government employees earning more than R1m per year has increased from 10,000 to 55,000 in the past 10 years, the medium-term budget ...
Politics
19 hours ago

The Treasury said the government would raise $2.4bn (R44.4bn) in 2023/24 through concessional funding to meet its foreign-currency commitments.

South Africa is already paying high premiums in global bond markets, and compared with estimates in the February budget, debt-service costs are seen rising by R14.1bn to R354.5bn in 2023/24.

Reuters

READ MORE:

MIDTERM BUDGET | Government cuts spending as revenue drops by R56.8bn

The government has revised its tax revenue collection targets down by more than R56bn for the 2023/2024 financial year as the economy continues to ...
Politics
19 hours ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | R33bn set aside for social relief grant to be extended to 2025

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has set aside R33.5bn to extend the social relief of distress grant until 2025, but nothing beyond that period.
Politics
19 hours ago

Political parties reject Enoch Godongwana’s budget plan

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his mid-term budget plan in parliament today, with political parties criticising his fiscal approach.
Politics
14 hours ago

Eskom’s losses double to R24bn after horror load-shedding year

Despite some of the R254bn in debt relief announced in February starting to flow to the utility, its total debt burden rose to R423bn in 2023
News
1 day ago

MIDTERM BUDGET | Vital spending crowded out as public service creates 45,000 new millionaires

The number of government employees earning more than R1m per year has increased from 10,000 to 55,000 in the past 10 years, the medium-term budget ...
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Relics of huge primordial collision reside in Earth's deep interior Sci-Tech
  2. 3am start for two Atteridgeville fans keen to see the Springboks South Africa
  3. WATCH | President Ramaphosa greets Springboks at Union Buildings Rugby
  4. EXPLAINER-Can solar geoengineering stop global warming? Sci-Tech
  5. Springbok victory tour: Here's where you can see the team South Africa

Latest Videos

'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...
Midterm budget speech signals difficult times ahead