Gauteng roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution

With rain falling steadily across Gauteng on Tuesday, flooding is affecting some roads.
The Johannesburg Road Agency has issued a traffic alert regarding flooding in:
- Turf Club Road, Kenilworth;
- Albertina Sisulu Road between Westlake Road and 4th Road, Florida 3; and
- Mount Cook Street in Lenasia.
Motorists are urged to be cautious and patient, ensuring their safety and that of other road users, the agency said.
Accidents are being reported on roads across the city.
Image: JRA
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that there could be severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday.
Tshwane Metro Police issued an alert of flooding at a bridge in Pretoria East at Delfi Avenue and Jacqueline Drive as well as Isie Smuts and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Garsfontein. It asked motorists to use alternative roads.
TimesLIVE
