Gauteng roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution

07 November 2023 - 12:28 By TimesLIVE
The Johannesburg Roads Agency says some roads in the city are flooded.
Image: JRA

With rain falling steadily across Gauteng on Tuesday, flooding is affecting some roads.

The Johannesburg Road Agency has issued a traffic alert regarding flooding in:

  • Turf Club Road, Kenilworth;
  • Albertina Sisulu Road between Westlake Road and 4th Road, Florida 3; and
  • Mount Cook Street in Lenasia.

Motorists are urged to be cautious and patient, ensuring their safety and that of other road users, the agency said.

Accidents are being reported on roads across the city.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that there could be severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Tshwane Metro Police issued an alert of flooding at a bridge in Pretoria East at Delfi Avenue and Jacqueline Drive as well as Isie Smuts and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Garsfontein. It asked motorists to use alternative roads.

Joburg emergency services on high alert amid wet weather

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) are on high alert amid the wet weather conditions in Gauteng
7 hours ago

Severe weather warning for northern parts of KZN on Tuesday

The KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department has warned residents in the northern parts of the province about severe ...
18 hours ago

Despite El Niño, lots of rain predicted for northeastern SA at end of year

Despite El Niño, the seasonal forecast predicts lots of rain for the northeast of the country at year-end.
4 days ago
