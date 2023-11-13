No bomb at Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL final at Loftus, police confirm

The service provider, Starburst Pyrotechnics, said in a statement it was appointed by the AFL organisers to shoot pyrotechnics and confetti during the trophy presentation.
“Unfortunately, individuals are posting without applying common sense nor verifying information with the correct authorities before posting on social media. All permits were issued and all safety and police authorities were notified,” Starburst Pyrotechnics said.
“The authorities were notified and they explained to the individuals but unfortunately, even after this they have not removed the posts from their social accounts. And with a little common sense applied, I'm sure anyone would know that a real terrorist would want to hide a bomb.
“I hope after this incident, more of the public know what professional pyrotechnics look like and hopefully spread more publicity for the industry and less fake news.”
Police have dismissed claims about a bomb at Loftus Versfeld Stadium during the African Football League (AFL) final second-leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.
This is after a pyrotechnician who arrived at the venue to set up part of the post-match fireworks display was mistaken to be setting up an explosive device by spectators.
Pictures of the man and a video have been doing the rounds on social media.
Sundowns won Sunday's second leg 2-0, which meant, after losing the first leg in Morocco 2-1, they lifted the trophy and took the R74m first prize in the Confederation of African Football's inaugural edition of the AFL.
Dismissing the claim, the police said the man worked for a service provider who was contracted to supply and display fireworks displays at the end of the game.
