Rulani comes of age as Sundowns see off Wydad to win inaugural AFL

Deep in the bowels of Loftus Versfeld, Rulani Mokwena came of age on a continental scale.

Regarded as one of the brightest coaches on continent, on Sunday Mokwena, 36, led Mamelodi Sundowns to the inaugural African Football League (AFL) title with a 3-2 aggregate win over bitter rivals Wydad Casablanca.

The Brazilians lost 2-1 in Casablanca last weekend but they turned the tables in front of a packed and raucous Loftus crowd that included Fifa president Gianni Infantino and his Caf counterpart Patrice Motsepe, to win 2-0 on Sunday for a 3-2 aggregate result.

Strikes from Peter Shaulile three minutes into first-half added time and Aubrey Modiba in the 53rd minute earned Downs a famous victory.

Motsepe, whose brainchild with Infantino the mega-rich AFL is, viewed the club he owns lift the trophy in its first edition. In keeping with handing the running of the club to son and Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe, and maintaining his impartiality as the boss of African football, Motsepe declined to celebrate at the final whistle.