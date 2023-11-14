Stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time outdoors, if possible, in the Western Cape as temperatures between 30ºC and 40ºC are expected to persist for two days.
‘Extremely hot and uncomfortable’ weather for Western, Northern Cape
Stay hydrated and avoid spending too much time outdoors, if possible, in the Western Cape as temperatures between 30ºC and 40ºC are expected to persist for two days.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for “extremely hot and uncomfortable” conditions across the province and the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape.
“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper municipality in the Northern Cape,” said Saws.
Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre urged residents to:
Fire risks due to the high temperatures can be mitigated by:
