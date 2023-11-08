News

Confession of a ‘teenage killer’ states assaults and insults made her do it

Daughter and two men face four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and theft

08 November 2023 - 22:02

The 22-year-old woman who allegedly had her entire family murdered when she was just 15 has gone into detail about how she had drugged the family hours before the murder. ..

