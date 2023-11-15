Dealing with addiction before it ruins your festive holidays

Beta-endorphins and alcohol craving
While the warm and fun festive season may be a good time to sit back, relax and not worry about waking up with hangovers the next morning, this can be a difficult time for addicts who need to cope with their addictions.
It can also be hell for the loved ones of those struggling with addiction as they are often not equipped to deal with their needs. To help people better understand addiction, brain trainer and founder of Brain Harmonics, Kerry Rudman, makes the difficult science behind how one becomes an addict easier to understand.
Rudman said she and her team are dedicated to advancing the science of addiction recovery.
“We believe understanding the connection between addiction and the brain is the first step in finding effective and long-lasting solutions.”
She said the impact of drugs and alcohol on the brain is profound, leading to long-lasting changes in neural circuits and behaviour. Understanding this connection and exploring innovative treatment options is essential to address this global public health crisis.
“The human brain is a remarkable and intricate organ that plays a central role in our thoughts, emotions and behaviours,” explained Rudman.
“The introduction of drugs and alcohol can disrupt the delicate balance of the brain's neurotransmitter systems, altering our perceptions and leading to addiction. The release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, is often triggered by substance use, reinforcing the desire for more. The brain adapts to these repeated exposures, ultimately leading to cravings and the compulsion to use the substance, even in the face of harmful consequences.”
Rudman said the brain's function in addiction can be likened to a radar system constantly searching for chemicals and neurotransmitters that are lacking or imbalanced. This search for chemical equilibrium is a fundamental aspect of the brain's role in addiction.
She said the two following elements play a role in this behaviour.
Personalised treatment
Neurofeedback is highly individualised. It begins with a comprehensive assessment of a person’s brainwave patterns, identifying specific areas of concern. This personalised approach tailors treatment to address the unique neurological challenges faced by each patient.
Normalisation of brain function
Over time substance abuse can lead to irregular brainwave patterns and rebranching of dendrites. Neurofeedback helps people regain normal brain function by providing real time feedback on their brainwave activity. This training enables the brain to correct and reestablish healthier neural pathways.
Reducing cravings
One of the most significant challenges in addiction recovery is managing cravings. Neurofeedback can assist in reducing the intensity and frequency of cravings by targeting areas of the brain associated with impulsivity and desire.
Emotional regulations
Substance abuse often leads to emotional dysregulation. Neurofeedback can help people regain control over their emotions by improving the brain's ability to self-regulate, resulting in better emotional stability.
Enhancing cognitive function
Addiction can impair cognitive functions such as decision-making and impulse control. Neurofeedback aims to enhance the cognitive abilities by strengthening the corresponding neural circuits.
Long-term recovery
By addressing the root causes of addiction on a neurological level, neurofeedback offers a path to more sustained recovery. It equips people with the tools to resist relapse and better cope with life's challenges.
