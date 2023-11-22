South Africa

Sonke Gender Justice disappointed at outcome of Lorch’s assault case

22 November 2023 - 07:21 By TIMESLIVE
Sonke Gender Justice has suggested Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch got away with a slap on the wrist when he escaped jail time for beating an ex-girlfriend. File photo.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Sonke Gender Justice organisation has expressed disappointment at the non-custodial sentence handed to soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch for beating his ex-girlfriend.

The case against the Orlando Pirates player was concluded on Tuesday in the Randburg magistrate's court when he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for the assault, which was suspended for five years.  He was also ordered to pay R100,000 to the anti-gender-based violence (GBV) body People Opposing Women Abuse and was declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

Sonke Gender Justice said: "Giving a three year suspended sentence in an environment where we're confronted by high levels of gender based violence in the country does not send a good message to the community that the state treats the issue seriously. This on the  eve of 16 days of activism against GBV, and barely a week after the minister of police released statistics indicating sexual offences remain high. Society will most certainly be left wondering if the courts gave this lenient sentence because Mr Lorch is a celebrity? This may send an impression that we are not equal before the law.’’

Lorch was convicted in June of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for strangling and beating his then girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala on the night of September 7 2020.

