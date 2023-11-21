Soccer

Pirates star Lorch gets suspended sentence for assaulting ex-girlfriend

21 November 2023 - 15:04
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was on Tuesday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, though that was suspended for five years.

Lorch, Sunday World reported, was also ordered in the Randburg magistrate’s court to pay R100,000 to anti-gender-based violence body People Opposing Women Abuse. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm under the Firearms Control Act.

Lorch was convicted in June of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for strangling and beating his then girlfriend on the night of September 7 2020.

Lorch's ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, laid bare their relationship in a victim impact statement in the Randburg magistrate's court in October.

She alleged that on the day of the assault she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with one of his friends. When it was getting late, she messaged him to return her car keys.

“On arrival, an argument ensued, and Lorch became violent towards her and accused her of cheating.

“He pushed her and she fell on the pavement. She had natural hair and he pulled her by it. She screamed for help.

“His friend came to her rescue. He didn’t show mercy and was proud, telling her to call the police.”

Mathithibala said she didn’t report two previous assaults as she was protecting his job and reputation.

