South Africa

Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden

27 November 2023 - 17:05
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa and are on trial in the high court in Pretoria.
Five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa and are on trial in the high court in Pretoria.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The department of correctional services is looking into the scuffle that broke out between some of the men on trial over the murder of Senzo Meyiwa and a warden in the Pretoria high court on Monday morning.

A physical fight briefly erupted between three of the five accused and a warden, after the latter saw Mthokoziseni Maphisa sitting on top of the bench and asked him not to do so.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng advised all those involved to use words to resolve disagreements.

The department also condemned the incident and said “such utter disrespect” would not be tolerated.

“The department is looking into the incident. Correctional officials rendering escort and guarding responsibilities do so on behalf of the state, hence any form of unbecoming behaviour warrants a security review to ensure the safety of those in closer proximity to the inmates,” the department said.

It said if those escorted to court have complaints and issues to raise, they must follow and adhere to established processes and channels within the department and not resort to undermining security at the court, which will not be tolerated.

“Failure by the accused to behave themselves calls for the department to act and it will do so without any hesitation.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'You can't be fighting like MPs': Senzo Meyiwa judge slams court scuffle

A clash over decorum in the courtroom took place between some of the accused and a warden shortly after a tea break during the Senzo Meyiwa murder ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in Pretoria high court

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa matter continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
9 hours ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The trial within a trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder hearing continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Life terms for four men found transporting body during lockdown South Africa
  2. Two life terms for Thembisa man who raped young stepdaughter South Africa
  3. 5-million Sassa beneficiaries could stop getting grants at Post Office as ... South Africa
  4. Husband of slain Amanzimtoti pastor appears in the dock two years after her ... South Africa
  5. Correctional services probing scuffle between Senzo Meyiwa accused and warden South Africa

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...