Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa announced new awards for the creative industry.
Kodwa was briefing the media on Tuesday.
He says the awards ceremony will be held towards the end of March or early in April.
Meanwhile, the minister has appointed an independent board for Netball South Africa and a new board for Boxing South Africa.
LISTEN | Department of sport, arts and culture announces new awards for creative sector
Image: Twitter/@GovernmentZA
TimesLIVE
