LISTEN | Department of sport, arts and culture announces new awards for creative sector

28 November 2023 - 13:15
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Zizi Kodwa briefing the media on important developments in the sport, arts and culture sector.
Image: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa announced new awards for the creative industry. 

Kodwa was briefing the media on Tuesday.

He says the awards ceremony will be held towards the end of March or early in April.

Meanwhile, the minister has appointed an independent board for Netball South Africa and a new board for Boxing South Africa. 

