Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was killed during a MyRun event last month. Her body was found on one of the paths near the Sandton sports club when she failed to finish her walk.
Mjonondwane said outside court due to the seriousness of the charge, the state would oppose any application for Mahungela's release on bail if he sought to do so once he had appointed a lawyer.
She said DNA results were awaited.
State to oppose bail for student nabbed over murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts
Image: Kirsten Kluyts via Facebook
A 21-year-old student from Varsity College in Sandton appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly killing school teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
Bafana Makhungela was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on December 5, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Newzroom Afrika outside court.
He intends to hire a private lawyer to lead his defence.
Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was killed during a MyRun event last month. Her body was found on one of the paths near the Sandton sports club when she failed to finish her walk.
Mjonondwane said outside court due to the seriousness of the charge, the state would oppose any application for Mahungela's release on bail if he sought to do so once he had appointed a lawyer.
She said DNA results were awaited.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'
A 21-year-old student arrested for murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts
Parkmore reeling after ‘special, unique’ teacher’s murder at sports club during community jogging event
POLL | Do you feel safe jogging in Johannesburg parks?
Emmarentia park mugging — victim wounds suspect
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos