State to oppose bail for student nabbed over murder of Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts

28 November 2023 - 12:59 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was attacked while participating in a MyRun event in Sandton on October 29.
Image: Kirsten Kluyts via Facebook

A 21-year-old student from Varsity College in Sandton appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly killing school teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

Bafana Makhungela was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance on December 5, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Newzroom Afrika outside court.

He intends to hire a private lawyer to lead his defence.

Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was killed during a MyRun event last month. Her body was found on one of the paths near the Sandton sports club when she failed to finish her walk.

Mjonondwane said outside court due to the seriousness of the charge, the state would oppose any application for Mahungela's release on bail if he sought to do so once he had appointed a lawyer.

She said DNA results were awaited.

