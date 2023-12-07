The department's director-general Sean Phillips said according to the South African Bureau of Standards — SANS 241, which is informed by World Health Organisation guidelines — it is not safe to drink water if less than 97% of tests for microbiological contaminants and chemical compliance conducted over a year comply with water quality standards.
“It was therefore not microbiologically safe to drink water in almost half (46%) of our drinking water systems at times during 2022 when the Blue Drop audit was done, which resulted in an increased risk of life-threatening waterborne diseases such as cholera and chronic diarrhoea,” he said during the presentation.
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said plans have been developed to address key findings in the worst-performing municipalities.
“These plans include the provision of grants worth more than R20bn a year to municipalities, technical and engineering support and assistance, capacity building and training and financial management advice and support,” he said.
POLL | Are you worried about drinking tap water as report shows 46% poor quality?
Image: 123rf/Chayatorn Laorattanavech
A report by the water and sanitation department found about 46% of water supplied by municipalities in South Africa is poor.
According to the 2023 Blue Drop report released by the department on Tuesday, 54% of the water system achieved “excellent” or “good” outcomes, while 46% had poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.
The report is based on water quality tests results during the 2021/2022 municipal financial year.
“The overall performance trend indicates a severe regression from 2014 to 2023, especially with regard to microbiological compliance,” the report read.
In 2014, 44 water supply systems received Blue Drop Certifications for achieving scores above 95% but in 2023 only 26 achieved this.
Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities
TimesLIVE
