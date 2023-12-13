The Hawks have arrested a 41-year-old former South African State Theatre employee and four alleged accomplices.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the case was opened in November 2018 when two employees of the theatre allegedly siphoned money into their own accounts.
“The two employees allegedly used letterheads of existing companies to create invoices without the knowledge of the actual companies and changed the banking details to those belonging to the suspects' relatives, resulting in R24m stolen.”
The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face fraud, theft and money-laundering charges.
TimesLIVE
Former State Theatre employee, four others arrested for R24m ‘fraud’
Image: 123RF
The Hawks have arrested a 41-year-old former South African State Theatre employee and four alleged accomplices.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the case was opened in November 2018 when two employees of the theatre allegedly siphoned money into their own accounts.
“The two employees allegedly used letterheads of existing companies to create invoices without the knowledge of the actual companies and changed the banking details to those belonging to the suspects' relatives, resulting in R24m stolen.”
The suspects are due to appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday to face fraud, theft and money-laundering charges.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Senior officials in EC premier's office arrested for tender fraud
EDITORIAL | Time to prove the scales of justice are tipped in favour of the good guys
All corruption-accused Panday wants for Christmas is to travel and drive new Ferrari, but state says no
Ex-kykNET presenter, hubby accused of R32m fraud — ‘committed’ while earning R100k monthly salary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos