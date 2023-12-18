BHEKISISA | Why climate change could make transactional sex more common

Lindiwe Sibiya, a researcher from the Africa Health Research Institute, said they’ve seen how climate pressures can affect people’s views on trading sex for survival when they’re poor and have few prospects for finding jobs.
She works with communities in a rural part of northern KwaZulu-Natal, close to the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, where a long period of below-average rainfall about eight years ago meant water was scarce, despite the area historically being known for a subtropical climate with fairly high rainfall.
“[Transactional sex relationships] don’t need any documentation or any level of education,” said Sibiya.
“So, [people might say] ‘If I’m in dire need of water, for example, or an air-conditioner or a fan, and I don’t have the money to buy this stuff, and if I can engage in a relationship with someone who can provide these things for me, why not’?”
Breaking the cycle
Although controversial, studies have shown cash transfers — which is when aid organisations or governments give people an amount of money to help them survive — can help to ensure people don’t have to turn to transactional sex to get by.
In a study from Kenya, for example, researchers found in a programme in which school girls received cash handouts or sexual health education, more stayed in school and fewer resorted to transactional sex as a way to improve their lives than those who didn’t get formal financial support or sexual health education.
But cash transfers can be a contentious form of humanitarian help because the positive impacts may not last or they may drive young people to simply aspire to a more materially wealthy life, critics said. However, evidence from programmes where these money handouts are managed well show they can support girls to stay in school, keep them safe from HIV and help them have more say in their sexual health.
In some communities this can set up a positive feedback loop, not only by lowering the number of financially driven relationships but also by improving education levels among girls and empowering women to become better skilled and have a better chance of getting jobs, and allowing them to break free of poverty.
“I believe drought and climate change promote sexual transactions and relationships based on expected gains,” said Sibiya.
“Our community has very high rates of poverty, so selling sex [in some form] becomes the survival of the fittest.”
Trading sex for survival or a better life depends on supply and demand, and researchers think both sides of this coin will increase because of a rise in climate change-related droughts and floods.
Transactional sex — trading sex for food, money or luxury gifts — is different from sex work because the reward is implied rather than agreed upon up front for a specific price when someone sells sex as their job, and often comes with an expectation of care.
Transactional sex can be risky sex, because this type of relationship is commonly seen in (often rural) societies where men have more power than women when it comes to money and decision-making.
Because women in such communities frequently depend on men for money, food or other forms of support to live, such as accommodation or transport, in these arrangements they have little power to negotiate the use of condoms or monogamous relationships for safer sex, for example. Moreover, though women may regularly have sex with the same partner, men, because of having more power in their society, often have more partners than women, studies show. Put together, it means women have a higher risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection such as HIV, and little recourse.
In impoverished, rural communities that depend on growing crops, rearing livestock or catching fish for food and earning income, people’s livelihoods can be threatened by climate disasters such as droughts, floods and storms. Research shows during natural disasters like these, transactional sex becomes more common because people have to resort to other means to get by when their crops or livelihoods have been destroyed.
Because of the link between transactional sex and risky behaviour, rates of infections such as HIV can increase.
For example, in Haiti, a poor country in the Caribbean where women have little power and gender-based violence is rife, a 2020 study looked at how a devastating hurricane in 2016 affected transactional sex.
Results showed women whose household income was badly affected because someone in their family had died or was injured during the storm were almost 60% more likely to engage in transactional sex than those who were not hit as hard. Interestingly, income loss or not having enough food not only led to higher rates of transactional sex, but also strengthened the link between trading sex and surviving, with women who are less able to buffer the financial shocks that come with extreme weather disasters being more vulnerable to sex-for-support exchanges.
Africa at risk
Scientists said extreme weather events such as droughts and floods will happen more often — and are already on the increase — as the Earth’s climate patterns change because of global warming. According to the World Bank, 42 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa will be among the countries hardest hit by the effects of changing weather conditions.
This will be bad news for Africa, not only because of the direct impact these events will have on people’s livelihood, but also because of the hidden effects.
Sex work is illegal in South Africa. However, 150000 sex workers are known to work throughout Mzansi.
In Africa, small-scale farming supports about 60% of the population. Women often work the fields, harvest crops or fetch water, but generally do not own the land. When harvests are threatened, families’ livelihoods are too. If getting by means having to engage in unsafe sex, as is often the case in sex-for-goods trades, a woman’s chance for getting HIV increases too. With Africa representing about two-thirds of the global HIV burden, climate change — through a complex interaction of health and social factors — will keep the continent stuck in a loop of poverty and underdevelopment.
Supply and demand
Research from Malawi, where a large part of the population depends on small-scale, rain-fed farming, has looked closely at the link between transactional sex and survival. Over the past decade, the country has been hit by cycles of devastating floods and droughts, with crop failures between 2014 and 2016 leaving about 7-million people without enough food.
When such climate shocks threaten the size of a harvest, transactional sex increases.
For example, researchers found in Malawi for women working in agriculture, a six-month drought doubled their chances of practising transactional sex. Men who didn’t work in agriculture — and whose incomes were safer because they were not directly affected by the climate shock — were twice as likely to have a transactional relationship with a woman whose livelihood depends on farming because they had the material means to reward women who needed to survive.
The study also found this effect was seen more with women who did not have an education, and so had an even smaller chance of finding a job outside agriculture.
WATCH | Bhekisisa: #COP28 – How will climate change affect HIV spread?
