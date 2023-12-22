South Africa

WATCH | Minister Chikunga on festive season road stats and safety campaign

22 December 2023 - 12:29 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Friday released provisional festive season road statistics and provided a mid-term update on the country's road safety awareness campaign.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | 'Crime does not pay': RTMC undercover to arrest cops, motorists for bribery

The Road Traffic Management Corporation is on an undercover mission to arrest officials and motorists guilty of bribery.
News
23 hours ago

Expect congestion on major roads as holidaymakers embark on journeys

With Christmas just a week away, authorities are bracing for a surge in traffic volumes on major roads as more people start their festive break.
News
5 days ago

Q&A with Refilwe Mongale, executive manager for road safety at the RTMC

A recent global survey found South Africa's road safety laws among the weakest and least enforced. Chris Barron spoke to Refilwe Mongale, executive ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

We owe it to each other to take care on the roads over the holidays

Our attitudes behind the wheel kill us, but there is much we can do to ensure we have the right ones.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Case against one of three teen boys accused of Midrand gang rape withdrawn South Africa
  3. Spar to end exclusive lease agreements at malls: Competition Tribunal South Africa
  4. Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court South Africa
  5. Crew takes to skies at first light to water bomb fire lines in Scarborough and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...