2,500 people arrested for public drinking this December

Police minister Bheki Cele says police are determined to clamp down on the abuse of liquor which remains a core driver of crime, especially contact crimes.
On Sunday, the police ministry provided an update on safety operations during the festive season.
Since the beginning of December to December 22, Cele said 2,500 people had been arrested for public drinking across the country while 850 people were nabbed for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He issued a stern warning to those trading liquor illegally: “Their liquor establishment will be shut down and the liquor will be confiscated and they as owners of those establishments will be arrested.”
Police inspections at liquor outlets have resulted in 6,410 fines being issued for noncompliance.
According to Cele, in the first 22 days of December, police arrested 17,844 suspects for illegally trading in liquor.
He said a further 13,244 suspects were charged with drug-related crimes.
Since October 15 to date, police have arrested more than 75,000 suspects for various crimes.
“This includes 560 murder suspects. Another 604 suspects have been charged with attempted murder and 470 rape suspects have been taken off our streets. In addition, 6,700 assault GBH suspects and almost 5,000 alleged assaulters have been arrested for common assault. Police arrested 408 suspects who tried to break into business properties and 561 people found in possession of firearms and ammunition are also behind bars,” Cele said
During this period, Cele said, more than 11,000 undocumented individuals were arrested and efforts to deport them from South Africa were under way.
Highlighting recent breakthroughs, Cele said police in Gauteng together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) arrested more than 300 undocumented foreign nationals who are also suspected to be illegal miners.
“High calibre firearms, which include AK-47 rifles, were recovered. A substantial amount of tools used for illegal mining, including gas cylinders, generators and explosives, were seized,” he said.
In Gauteng, in Nomzamo Park in the south of Johannesburg, three Lesotho nationals believed to be illegal miners were arrested and three AK-47 rifles and ammunition recovered.
In North West, five suspects were arrested for the murder of nine people and four high calibre firearms recovered.
2,500 people arrested for public drinking this December
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo
