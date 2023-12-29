How my power trip led to an extra steak on the braai

I visited all 14 Eskom power stations this year to meet the people running them — and made a bet I didn’t mind losing

In 2023 I travelled 1,913.1km to meet the managers of all 14 of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations and was surprised at what I found — a state-owned behemoth fighting to regain its lost glory after losing its way in red tape and corruption...