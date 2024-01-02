South Africa

Police seize dagga worth R1.4m, eSwatini national arrested

Arrest made at police checkpoint in Kimberley

02 January 2024 - 17:43 By TimesLIVE
These are some of the bags of dagga seized from a trailer which was stopped at a police check point in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested an alleged drug dealer after a consignment of dagga with a street value of R1.4m was confiscated in Kimberley on New Year’s Eve. 

Police, who were at a vehicle check point, stopped a bakkie with a trailer in Kimberley and found four large crates on the trailer. A consignment of dagga was discovered in the trailer. 

“Provincial organised crime unit are investigating a case of illegal dealing in drugs after the 47-year-old driver, who is a national from eSwatini, was arrested.

“He will be appearing in court soon,” Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said.  

Ehlers said 663.35kg of dagga, a bakkie valued at R400,000 and a trailer valued at R45,000 were seized. 

TimesLIVE 

