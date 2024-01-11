South Africa

Cape Town responds to criticism for painting over mural of Palestine flag

11 January 2024 - 11:34 By Kim Swartz
Between January and September 2023 officials removed 24,076 square metres of graffiti in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

The City of Cape Town said on Thursday it wanted to “set the record straight” on its graffiti bylaws after taking flak for erasing a mural of the Palestine flag painted by residents in Lavender Hill.

Law enforcement officials painted over the mural — including the words “we stand with Palestine” — earlier this week, saying the city had not received an application seeking permission from the artists.

“The issue of public art and murals has been in the spotlight recently, amid the installation of various murals,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“There have been instances where law enforcement has been unfairly criticised and the city’s regulations around public art misrepresented.”

The city introduced a graffiti bylaw in 2009 stating any person wishing to erect a mural or any form of graffiti must first apply for permission from the city’s department of arts & culture.

“The city has enabling laws for freedom of expression by way of mural or art installation,” said Smith.

“There are many works of art in various parts of our city to prove the process works, 31 murals have been approved across the city since May 2023.”

A dedicated “graffiti unit” attends to complaints about illegal graffiti, tagging and gang slogans. Between January and September 2022, the unit removed 17,283 square metres of graffiti. During the same period in 2023, it removed 24,076 square metres.

“Where murals have been found to be unsanctioned, engagement with community members have taken place to explain the processes and guide them on how to regularise these installations. The city is duty-bound to respond to complaints from the public about potential bylaw transgressions,” added Smith.

“It is important to note that, even where the installation is on private property, an application is still required.” 

TimesLIVE

