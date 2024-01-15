South Africa

POLL | What are you doing to prepare the mental wellbeing of your child before the release of matric results?

15 January 2024 - 12:15 By Rethabile Radebe
Many matriculants become more anxious as the day for the release of their results approaches. File photo.
Image: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger

As the matric class of 2023 prepares to learn their fate this week, what are parents and guardians doing to ensure their children’s mental wellbeing is in a healthy state?

National senior certificate examination (NSC) regulator Umalusi provided feedback on the approval of matric results on Monday.

As the day for the release of the final results approaches, most pupils find themselves nervous about passing and being able to further their studies in institutions of higher learning to secure a solid future for themselves.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which provides assistance for people who suffer from mental health challenges, also provides support to individuals who may not know where to go to find help. 

Sadag development manager Fatima Seedat told Sunday Times the organisation has not yet received an abnormally high volume of calls from matriculants. However, it expects calls from teens in matric to climbs closer to the release of the results. 

“The calls we are receiving are general requests for information about registration or what help they can access if they need to rewrite,” she said. 

The Independent Board Examination results will be released on Thursday and the NSC results will be published on Friday.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to release the overall national results on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

