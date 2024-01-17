South Africa

Basic food basket costs 34.5% of net income for workers earning minimum wage: Study

17 January 2024 - 12:23 By TimesLive
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South African employees on a minimum wage earn R4,353 net monthly, compared to R3,979 in January 2023.
South African employees on a minimum wage earn R4,353 net monthly, compared to R3,979 in January 2023.
Image: 123RF/stokkete

The minimum wage increase kept up with the prices of basic products in the past year, but South Africans in this bracket need to spend 35% of their income on a “survival basket”.

This is according to the Minimum Wage report collated by Picodi.com on how the minimum wage for full-time work changed in 67 countries in January 2024, and what part of the income has to be spent on a basic basket of food necessary to live.

South African employees on a minimum wage earn R4,353 net monthly, compared to R3,979 in January 2023.

This ranks SA in 44th place of the ranking (9.4% increase).

A basket of basic food products necessary to live costs R1,503, which is 35.4% of the minimum wage for full-time work.
A basket of basic food products necessary to live costs R1,503, which is 35.4% of the minimum wage for full-time work.
Image: Picodi.com

A basket of basic food products necessary to live cost R1,503 as at the beginning of 2024 (6.07% more than last year).

The report found: “This amount represents 34.5% of the net minimum wage, while at the beginning of last year it was 35.6% of the minimum wage. This means the increase in the South African minimum wage kept up with the rising cost of food prices.”

For the study, the team created a basic grocery basket consisting of eight groups of products: bread, milk, eggs, rice, cheese, meat, fruit and vegetables.

It said: “This list of products is more than modest, nevertheless these products in the given quantities can meet the minimum nutrient requirements of an average adult for a month.”

The cost breakdown is:

  • Milk (10 litres) — R187
  • Bread (10 loaves, 500g each) — R168
  • Rice (1.5kg) — R39
  • Eggs (20) — R61
  • Cheese (1kg) — R127
  • Poultry and beef (6kg) — R595
  • Fruits (6kg) — R147
  • Vegetables (8kg) — R179.

Citizens of the UK enjoy the best minimum wage to food price ratio (7.2%), whereas the Nigerian minimum wage does not cover even the most basic food basket cost (116.5%).

Other countries which have the most comfortable ratio of the grocery basket to the minimum wage include the Netherlands, Luxembourg and New Zealand. In these countries, workers spend less than one-tenth of the minimum wage on basic groceries. 

SA is far behind these countries, ranking higher than places such as Mexico (35%), Brazil (37.1%), Ukraine (49.3%) and India (58.5%).

Countries where the basic food basket consumes more than half the minimum wage include Kazakhstan (54%), India (58.5%), Vietnam (65.6%) and Armenia (74.6%).

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Is respite for consumers on the horizon in 2024?

Lower interest rates and food inflation could spell relief in the coming year, but in the meantime we can shop smart to make savings.
News
2 weeks ago

‘We’re now just hanging on by our fingertips’: SA battered by cost of living crisis

The cost of living is soaring — and it's going to get worse in the short term.
News
3 months ago

Food price hikes: shop around for bargains on basics

Cooking oil, butternut, sugar, potatoes, flour and maize meal driving price differences in grocery costs.
News
5 months ago

Few jingling tills this year, or next, warn retail analysts

Load-shedding, inflation, high interest rates and delays at ports weigh down economy.
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘Pay a monthly living wage of R12,000 to R15,000 to prevent worker poverty’ South Africa
  2. Snapshot of spending patterns shows how food costs dominate our lives Consumer Live
  3. Stressed out: South Africans' debt burden exposed in survey Consumer Live
  4. Beating the budget blues: Five questions answered by experts South Africa
  5. Running on empty? Top tips to trim your budget as cost of living soars News

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  3. China's population drops for 2nd year, raises long-term growth concerns World
  4. Hawks call for motorists who've paid bribes at Mkhuhlu licensing centre to come ... South Africa
  5. Gautrain services, except OR Tambo, hit by delays due to ‘technical problem’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on their 2-0 Afcon loss to Mali.