South Africa

Early home time for KZN schools after level 5 storm warning

17 January 2024 - 12:20 By TIMESLIVE
Mopping up operations at Dr Macken Mistry Primary School in KZN that was damaged during the April 2022 floods. File photo.
Image: supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has asked schools to allow teachers and pupils to leave early on Wednesday after a warning of disruptive rain in the province. 

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 5 warning — a medium likelihood of widespread flooding of roads and settlements, damage to mud-based houses, and displacement of communities on the coast and in the northern parts of the province.

Disruptive weather patterns have already claimed the lives of eight people and at least 60 are missing in KwaZulu-Natal since Saturday. Several hundred people have been displaced and the rain has caused millions of rand in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

In a memo to schools on Wednesday, department head Nkosinathi Ngcobo said after the Saws weather warning, challenges in recent weeks emanating from flooding, the effect on communities and loss of lives, principals should allow pupils and staff to leave school by 1pm.

Principals should exercise discretion if heavy rain fell before that time.

In October, Ngcobo told principals the department had an obligation to protect children and staff and couldn't “afford to lose lives due to flooding of bridges and destruction of offices or classrooms”. 

He said in recent years the province has been experiencing persistent rainfall which affects schools in low-lying areas. 

“While there are no formal reports indicating damage to specific schools, the department of education must remain cautious. Based on the experience of April 2022, it is imperative that schools and offices adhere to specific guidelines in the event of extreme rainfall, wind or other natural disaster which may threaten the lives of learners, teachers and officials.”

He urged principals to communicate with parents and use their discretion based on weather conditions and other factors. 

Ngcobo said principals have a responsibility to develop curriculum catch-up plans and ensure pupils are occupied whether at home or in school.

TimesLIVE

