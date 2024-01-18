South Africa

Durban man in critical condition after family dog attack

18 January 2024 - 12:12 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A Durban man is in a critical condition after his dog turned on him. Stock photo.
A Durban man is in a critical condition after his dog turned on him. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Durban man is in a critical condition after he was attacked by his family dog.

ALS Paramedics said they responded to a home in Glenwood Drive in Westridge just after 6.30am to find the homeowner in a critical condition after he was attacked by their dog, a Boerboel.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS said the man, in his 60s, had multiple bites and was stabilised and transported to hospital.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with land reform department’s Reggie Ngcobo on possible ban on pit bulls

There've been three more near-fatal pit bull attacks in the last two weeks and silence from the department of agriculture, land reform & rural ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

One-year-old child bitten by family pit bull in Durban

A one-year-old child was injured after being bitten by the family's pit bull in the Hillary area near Queensburgh in Durban.
News
1 month ago

School employee hospitalised after shielding child from pit bull attack

A Durban school employee suffered serious dog bites when he shielded a young child from a pit bull attack outside a Durban school on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Python swallows family dog in North West South Africa
  3. Early home time for KZN schools after level 5 storm warning South Africa
  4. More than 100 firefighters battle blaze on Cape mountain South Africa
  5. Durban grade 1 pupil who went missing after taking wrong taxi home found South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Boy Mamabolo kisses 'comrade'
Hugo Broos and Percy Tau optimistic of Bafana's Afcon chances