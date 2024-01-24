The remains of a 48-year-old man from Atok who drowned on Sunday during a prayer service at Lepelle (Olifants) River in Limpopo were discovered on Tuesday surrounded by crocodiles.
Police said three “prophets” went to the overflowing river for a prayer session.
While conducting their prayers, “one prophet suddenly experienced difficulties and drowned in the crocodile-infested river”.
“It is suspected that he was attacked by crocodiles during the baptism ceremony,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.
The other two men tried to search for him but were unsuccessful.
Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers asked communities to refrain from endangering their lives by engaging in unsafe activities such as swimming or spiritual practices in hazardous rivers, dams or water streams.
Remains of 'prophet' who drowned found surrounded by crocodiles
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
