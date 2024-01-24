Two suspects are due to appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, allegedly by community members of Rabie Ridge.
Two to appear in court for alleged vigilante killing of five in Rabie Ridge
Two suspects are due to appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, allegedly by community members of Rabie Ridge.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police reported to the scene at 5.50am after a complaint from Kanana Ext 4 in Rabie Ridge where the five bodies were found.
Nevhuhulwi said the suspects, aged 38 and 39, were arrested on Tuesday. .
They will face charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
