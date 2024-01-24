South Africa

Two to appear in court for alleged vigilante killing of five in Rabie Ridge

24 January 2024 - 19:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two suspects are due in court after five people were stoned to death in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.
Two suspects are due in court after five people were stoned to death in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two suspects are due to appear in the Thembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, allegedly by community members of Rabie Ridge. 

The incident happened on Tuesday morning. 

Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police reported to the scene at 5.50am after a complaint from Kanana Ext 4 in Rabie Ridge where the five bodies were found. 

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects, aged 38 and 39, were arrested on Tuesday. .

They will face charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Four killed in separate incidents in Diepsloot over the weekend

Four people have been fatally shot in Diepsloot this past weekend, prompting police to intensify operations in the area.
News
1 week ago

Search under way for four-year-old 'left sleeping on roadside' in Free State

A four-year-old child is missing after she was allegedly left by her two cousins, aged 19 and 20, as she slept under a tree in Dewetsdorp, Free State ...
News
2 weeks ago

Widespread concern over ballooning deaths of initiates

Eastern Cape leaders have expressed shock as the initiation death toll ballooned to 12 after the fatal shooting of three initiates who were brothers ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  2. SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate South Africa
  3. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa
  4. 'Mugger' pepper-sprayed by hikers falls to his death on Table Mountain South Africa
  5. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana train ahead of crucial AFCON Group E clash
'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...