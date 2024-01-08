South Africa

Search under way for four-year-old 'left sleeping on roadside' in Free State

08 January 2024 - 17:43 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Free State police are searching for a four-year-old girl who has gone missing after allegedly being abandoned on the side of the road by her cousins. File photo.
Free State police are searching for a four-year-old girl who has gone missing after allegedly being abandoned on the side of the road by her cousins. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A four-year-old child is missing after she was allegedly left by her two cousins, aged 19 and 20, as she slept under a tree in Dewetsdorp, Free State police said on Friday. 

The two have been charged with child neglect. 

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the two women had left home in Kanana with four-year-old Reitumetse Madibeng and headed for farms in the R702 road area.

“It is alleged the two cousins left the four-year-old girl under the tree by the roadside towards Daspoort after the child got tired from walking and laid down under the tree. The two women left the child where she was resting and continued walking to a farm in the area,” Covane said. 

“When they arrived at their destination, they informed the mother that they had left the child behind and she immediately called the police. A search team was assembled but could not find the child.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape woman arrested after her baby's body found in bushes

A 27-year-old woman was assaulted by members of the community and hospitalised after the body of her 11-month-old baby girl was found by a man in the ...
News
1 day ago

Three-month-old baby dies in Durban crash

A three-month-old baby was among the casualties in a head-on collision which also claimed the life of a man in his 40s on the N2 northbound near the ...
News
3 days ago

Families of children suspected to be abducted by 'caregivers' sought by police

Mpumalanga police are looking for the families of two children who were found with two women posing as caregivers.
News
5 days ago

Having a single parent doesn’t determine your life chances – the data shows poverty is far more important

Decades of stigma have painted coming from a single-parent home as undesirable.
Ideas
6 days ago

More than 500 babies born on Christmas, teenage pregnancy a concern

By midday on Christmas, more than 500 bundles of joy had uttered their first cries in hospitals and clinics around the country.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. Australia bans Nazi salute and public display of terror group symbols World
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. Boeing checks hit paperwork snag, US investigators search for missing part World

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...