EDITORIAL | Responsibility for Enock’s death lies with many people

Making someone a scapegoat for a 13-year-old pupil’s death will not bring him back nor prevent it from happening again

Malcolm Williams, the principal of Parktown Boys’ High in Johannesburg, got his job back last week after being fired when grade eight pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned on an orientation camp last January. An instinctive reaction to this development is that his reinstatement is unjust and disrespectful towards the Mpianzi family. They will always grieve the loss of their beloved son who arrived at Parktown Boys’ High with dreams of a world of new opportunities.



Testimony from children at the camp at the time suggested a horrifically slow and apathetic response to their pleas that their fellow pupil was missing. Enock had disappeared under water after falling into the river from a rickety homemade raft, cobbled together during one of the camp activities. ..