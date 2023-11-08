South Africa

Isis-linked accused on trial for UK botanists' murders want state prosecutor to recuse himself

Hearing beset by delays and lawyer unable to produce reason for recusal

08 November 2023 - 17:15 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Horticulturalist and BBC presenter Nick Bailey, left, posted this selfie with Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders on February 8 2018. The couple was murdered soon afterwards.
Horticulturalist and BBC presenter Nick Bailey, left, posted this selfie with Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders on February 8 2018. The couple was murdered soon afterwards.
Image: Nick Bailey via Twitter

Lawyers representing Islamic State-linked accused charged with the murders of British botanists Dr Rodney Saunders, 74, and Rachel Saunders, 63, want state prosecutor Mahen Naidu to recuse himself.

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Fatima Bibi Patel, 31, and their Malawian boarder Ahmed “Bazooka” Mussa Jackson, 36, are charged with the 2018 murder in KwaZulu-Natal, of the renowned couple.

The trio also face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

The matter resumed at the Durban high court this week after being adjourned in June.

A strong security presence has been deployed around the court room.

On Tuesday, the trial was adjourned when Bulelani Mazomba, who represents Del Vecchio and Patel, told the court his clients had instructed him to file a motion calling for Naidu’s recusal. He could not provide a reason and asked for an adjournment to obtain a proper briefing from his clients.

Isis-linked couple charged with murder challenge legality of search at their property

The search and seizure conducted at the Mtunzini home of the Isis-linked couple charged with the kidnapping and murder of Rachel and Rodney Saunders ...
News
5 months ago

Mazomba also told the court that while trying to draft papers in preparation for the trial he had encountered challenges.

“After I drafted my papers it became apparent that some of the information is not a true reflection of what transpired,” said Mazomba.

He said this exercise was not easy and had further been complicated by the detention of his clients.

“To be realistic, there is no application of this magnitude which can be drafted in three days. I am nowhere near done. I can’t even pick up the phone and talk to them,” he added.

Patrick Mkhumbuzi, legal representative for Jackson, echoed the sentiment, saying all parties had resolved to serve a joint application.

“This would also save us time,” said Mkhumbuzi.

Judge Esther Steyn warned against an eventuality of a conflict of interest among the legal practitioners when furnishing their documents.

Witness tells of two-day shopping spree by botanists' murder accused

A trolley porter at Waterloo Spar in Verulam, who often helped Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio when he shopped at the supermarket, was the main witness ...
News
6 months ago

Mkhumbuzi said while steps had been made to ensure the draft was written, there had not been enough time allocated.

“We wish the court to give us more time,” he said.

The matter has been marred by a series of delays which included a new presiding officer after judge Sharmaine Balton recused herself.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Balton informed the parties that she was recusing herself as it was brought to her attention that she had dealt with a related Asset Forfeiture Unit preservation application.

The trial has also been dogged by delays by the accused who often sought consultations with their attorneys.

Prosecutor Naidu said the state had its hands tied in the matter.

“Already we are on the fourth day without proceedings going ahead," Naidu said.

Steyn said other matters would get precedence if this matter did not go ahead.

The judge adjourned the matter until Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former accused turned state witness 'didn’t want to convert to Islam'

The state witness in the murder and kidnapping trial of well-known botanist Rodney Saunders and his wife Rachel, told the Durban high court about his ...
News
6 months ago

Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court the last time she interacted with her sister was via a Whatsapp chat before ...
News
6 months ago

Former worker says murder accused Del Vecchio 'lured him' into crime

A former employee of the alleged mastermind behind the brutal killing of acclaimed botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders painted a picture of how he ...
News
6 months ago

Court hears gruesome end to kidnapped botanists after pathologist’s testimony in high court

Sayfudeen Del Vecchio, Bibi Fatima Patel and Mussa Ahmed Jackson are on trial for kidnapping, robbery, theft and murder
News
6 months ago

Botanist murder trial postponed again as another accused falls ill

Suspected food poisoning resulted in another postponement in the trial of the trio appearing for the double murder of two British/South African ...
News
6 months ago

Court hears murder accused bought drone, clothes and two-way radios with slain botanist's credit card

Two Cape union Mart employees have described how a trio accused of murdering botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders bought high-tech monitoring ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘I hope this is the last time I answer this question,’ Pandor tells MPs probing ... Politics
  2. Isis-linked accused on trial for UK botanists' murders want state prosecutor to ... South Africa
  3. South Africa 'in the process of issuing démarche' to Israeli ambassador World
  4. Detectives ground 'fake pilot's online romance scam' South Africa
  5. KZN government goes to court after CCMA favours ex-employee in R10m asset ... News

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...