Labour minister Thulani Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the , national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per hour from March 1.
Cosatu welcomed this “positive” increase of 8.5% or inflation plus 3%.
“This increase helps protect the value of the national minimum wage and workers’ ability to take care of their families from inflation. It will inject badly needed stimulus into the economy spurring growth and helping to sustain and create jobs.”
Cosatu said the increase would provide relief to more than six million workers earning within the national minimum wage range.
Workers in the agricultural, domestic, construction, retail, hospitality, transport, security, and cleaning sectors would benefit the most, it said.
TimesLIVE
National minimum wage set at R27.58 per hour from March 1
Image: Jairus Mmutle
Labour minister Thulani Nxesi announced in a government gazette on Friday that the , national minimum wage will be increased from R25.42 to R27.58 per hour from March 1.
Cosatu welcomed this “positive” increase of 8.5% or inflation plus 3%.
“This increase helps protect the value of the national minimum wage and workers’ ability to take care of their families from inflation. It will inject badly needed stimulus into the economy spurring growth and helping to sustain and create jobs.”
Cosatu said the increase would provide relief to more than six million workers earning within the national minimum wage range.
Workers in the agricultural, domestic, construction, retail, hospitality, transport, security, and cleaning sectors would benefit the most, it said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Basic food basket costs 34.5% of net income for workers earning minimum wage: Study
Majority recommend CPI plus 3% increase in national minimum wage
Bheki Mtolo takes a dig at Jacob Zuma, uses rape, Nkandlagate analogies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos