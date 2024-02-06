Meanwhile, an advisory made the rounds on Tuesday attributed to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa. The veracity of the communique has not yet been confirmed or debunked.
Addressed to Nigerian citizens living in South Africa, it cautions them to maintain “safe conduct” before, during and after Wednesday’s game.
The [unauthenticated] “advisory” says the high commission's attention has been “drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians” living in the country and largely influenced by the upcoming match.
“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against ‘Nigerians eating jollof rice’ before the match and ‘showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles’ [sic].
“In this regard, the high commission advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public areas, and to refrain from engaging in loud, riotous and provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win.”
The communique urged its citizens to maintain the “good conduct they are known for” and be law-abiding.
TimesLIVE tried to reach out to the Nigerian diplomatic offices in South Africa to query its authenticity, however calls went unanswered.
Little hope of no load-shedding during South Africa vs Nigeria Afcon clash
Match timing clashes with evening peak demand for power, says Eskom
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Soccer fans hoping load-shedding will be suspended during Bafana Bafana’s match against Nigeria this week are likely to be disappointed.
The match, scheduled for an 8pm Wednesday kickoff, coincides with evening peak time demand.
Eskom told TimesLIVE load-shedding was not adjusted as a “selective response” to requests to do so, but rather as a measure to protect the grid.
Some supporters were left frustrated and angry on Saturday as rolling blackouts continued during Bafana’s valiant display in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals against Cape Verde.
Many hoped the power utility would suspend load-shedding, as was the case during the last leg of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The country enjoyed several consecutive days of uninterrupted power supply during the time.
Power cuts were not suspended as a result of the competition, but due to “sufficient generation capacity, including emergency reserves”, the utility explained in a statement at the time.
TimesLIVE asked Eskom whether there would be a possibility of no load-shedding during Wednesday’s match.
Stages 2 and 3 have been in force since Sunday due to the “anticipated weekday electricity demand”.
Eskom explained: “Load-shedding, or the suspension thereof, is not implemented as a selective response but as a response to protect the grid. The situation is monitored continuously and load-shedding adjusted accordingly.
“Inasmuch as our plans are on a positive trajectory, we, however, [are] dependent on how the total system performs, both on demand and supply side.”
The utility also said it would continue to work on “reducing the intensity of load-shedding in line with the recovery plan” and that the stages would be adjusted “accordingly as supply improves”.
Explaining why Wednesday night would prove a tricky time to suspend power cuts, Eskom said: “Wednesday is a particularly difficult day as the time of the match (8pm) corresponds with evening peak load on the network.
“Effectively, since [this will be] at peak electricity demand increases, the supply from the generation fleet will have to match the electricity demand.”
Eskom also provided an update on its planned maintenance, which has been ramped up over the past few months amid the lower stages of load-shedding.
The utility explained that this exercise hit its peak during summer months, and would be reduced as the country heads into autumn and winter “as most units that are due for maintenance will start returning to service”.
“This is also in line with demand patterns, so, demand is not expected to reduce from now until after winter.”
The utility’s energy availability factor (EAF) currently is at 54.86%.
