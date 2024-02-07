South Africa

Load-shedding will be at stage 2 tonight #Afcon

07 February 2024 - 08:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Soccer fans need to make contingency plans to watch tonight's Afcon match as load-shedding will be in force.
Soccer fans need to make contingency plans to watch tonight's Afcon match as load-shedding will be in force.
Image: STEPHANE MAHE/Reuters

Hopes of a load-shedding reprieve for the Bafana Bafana match against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations were dashed by Eskom on Wednesday morning.

The electricity utility said it was able to reduce the enforced power outages to stage 1 for early off-peak hours, but this would move up by one stage in the afternoon and evening.

Unless there is a sudden shift, this is the situation: “Due to sufficient emergency reserves and a slight increase in available generation capacity, resulting from the return to service of two units, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 10am today until 2pm. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 2pm until further notice.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should it be required.”

The match kicks off at 7pm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Little hope of no load-shedding during South Africa vs Nigeria Afcon clash

Soccer fans hoping load-shedding will be suspended during Bafana Bafana’s match against Nigeria this week are likely to be disappointed.
News
22 hours ago

Central Karoo electricity outage expected to last several days

Generators are being dispatched to several towns to keep essential services running after weekend storms caused power lines to collapse in the ...
News
1 day ago

Weekend storms leave parts of Western Cape without electricity

Large parts of the interior of the Western Cape did not have electricity on Monday after weekend thunderstorms caused the collapse of seven power ...
News
2 days ago

Gautengers will soon be able to use appliances at lower levels of load-shedding

Eskom will roll out its load-limiting project across Gauteng to optimise electricity consumption and better balance supply and demand on the grid ...
News
5 days ago

Gas shock for Joburg residents

Residents in the central eastern suburbs of Johannesburg and some businesses in the inner city are up in arms over Egoli Gas’s decision to stop ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to rocket on Wednesday news
  2. Nigerians in SA warned not to celebrate loudly if they win semifinal South Africa
  3. Ugandan judge Sebutinde takes over as ICJ vice-president for three years South Africa
  4. State accuses Meyiwa murder suspect of tailoring evidence South Africa
  5. Six schoolgirls killed when bus overturns in Free State, 48 injured South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma never banned us from parliament: EFF's Julius Malema on Sona 2024 ban ...
AFCON: Concerned about Osimhen, Nigeria plot against South Africa