South Africa

Drug kingpin Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy fails in bid to appeal 18-year sentence

14 February 2024 - 16:04 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fadwaan Murphy was convicted on racketeering charges for operating a drug smuggling enterprise. File photo.
Fadwaan Murphy was convicted on racketeering charges for operating a drug smuggling enterprise. File photo.
Image: Facebook/Fadwaan Murphy

Drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy has been denied leave to appeal his conviction and 18-year prison sentence, after arguing the high court in Cape Town had relied on the “strength of suspicion, conjecture, and speculation” to find him guilty.

Murphy, 51, argued that judge Diane Davis had erred in relying on the evidence of a “woefully discredited” state witness and challenged the search and seizure ruling made by the court, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Murphy alleged that “judge Davis erred by drawing inferences from and convicting on the strength of suspicion, conjecture, and speculation”. He also claimed there had been impermissible splitting of the charges against him which led to the duplication of convictions.

Murphy was convicted in 2023 on a count of managing an enterprise conducted through a pattern of racketeering, 139 counts of attempting to deal in drugs (specifically methamphetamine on the Cape Flats), a count of dealing in drugs and 73 counts of money-laundering. 

Murphy and his company Ulterior Trading Solutions, which was used as a front for drug dealing, were also fined R2m.

Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail

Notorious drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and fined R2m after the court found his drug dealing resulted ...
News
3 weeks ago

His ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, 57, was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for managing an enterprise conducted through a pattern of racketeering activity. She abandoned her application to appeal the sentence.

Murphy argued that the sentence imposed by the court on him was “harsh and induced a sense of shock”, said Ntabazalila.

Senior state advocate Aradhana Heeramun argued that the high court had made detailed, comprehensive and considered judgments in the main trial and sentencing.

“In a trial where every conceivable challenge was made, it was difficult to fathom why the aspect of duplication of convictions was not raised earlier, unless Murphy and his company’s legal representative were attempting to set up a constitutional point.

“There was no basis to challenge the sentence,” said Heeramun.

The application was dismissed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hlophe turns to Western Cape High Court to interdict impeachment vote

'It is for our constitutional posterity that my removal from office is done lawfully,' says suspended judge president in urgent court papers.
News
4 hours ago

‘Cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and a ball bearing in the jaw’: why UK police want mother and son extradited from SA

British mother and son were arrested in Sea Point and Constantia in Cape Town on January 26 with the assistance of Interpol
News
20 hours ago

Nine arrested as Hawks pounce on industrial-scale drug lab

The Hawks arrested nine suspects at a clandestine drug laboratory operating on a factory scale in Krugersdorp West on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Sex, drugs and poison: inside Thabo Bester’s prison headquarters

Leaked government department document tells of jail syndicate running sex and drugs rings and organising ‘hits’.
News
3 days ago

Crystal meth syndicate exposed on Cape Flats

A suspected Nigerian drug supplier was arrested in Table View linking Nigerian organised crime to Mitchell’s Plain Numbers Gang
News
6 months ago

Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’

Convicted drug dealer Fadwaan Murphy threatened a journalist in the Western Cape high court on Tuesday, in full view of a large contingent of heavily ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mooifontein cemetery in spotlight as ‘video’ of squatters at gravesite emerges South Africa
  2. 30 doctors found guilty of misconduct in a year South Africa
  3. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  4. 'Connected Wealth' is a winning approach for SA's Top Private Bank South Africa
  5. Eskom senior technician in court on fraud and corruption charges South Africa

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so