News

Hlophe turns to Western Cape High Court to interdict impeachment vote

'It is for our constitutional posterity that my removal from office is done lawfully,' says suspended judge president in urgent court papers

14 February 2024 - 13:43
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

Suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has turned to the Western Cape High Court seeking to interdict parliament’s impeachment vote scheduled for next week Wednesday.  ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Parliament’s role is not to ‘rubber stamp’ the JSC: Hlophe News
  2. Big year ahead for the judiciary News
  3. Another impeachment blow for Hlophe as JSC rules on second tribunal South Africa
  4. JSC clears Goliath of gross misconduct in her dispute with Hlophe News
  5. Hlophe saga: another delay as state mulls policy on judges' legal costs News
  6. Six months and counting: JSC yet to decide on tribunal for Hlophe and Goliath News
  7. President ‘acted unconstitutionally’ when he suspended me: Hlophe News

Most read

  1. It’s a steely no for R30bn iron ore mine project in KZN News
  2. ‘Cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and a ball bearing in the jaw’: why UK police want ... News
  3. ‘I didn’t know spanking my child was a crime’: father awaits sentencing for ... News
  4. Logistics firm ‘illegally’ withholding provident fund payouts to axed workers News
  5. SA must take ‘bolder steps’ like Namibia to procure renewable energy, say ... News

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so