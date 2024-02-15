South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

15 February 2024 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

One of the accused in the trial-within-a-trial, Bongani Ntanzi, told the court the scene where he was forced to sign a confession turned bloody as he was tortured by police.

Ntanzi is denying he willingly agreed to make confession statements he signed in June 2020 after he was arrested.

He is one of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Meyiwa in October 2014.

