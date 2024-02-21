Lawyer accused of fleecing client of nearly R4m, and 8 more ‘hapless victims’, is disbarred

“Two of these occurred after he had already been suspended, one within a matter of days after the order was granted and the other a month later.”
The alleged misappropriations involved money paid into Steffen’s trust account either as the proceeds of the sales of immovable properties, in transactions in which he had been appointed as the conveyancer, or in respect of transfer fees and duties which had been paid to him.
From the complaints received his “choice of victims was indiscriminate and ranged from young married couples to retired pensioners.”
The judgment was scathing of his alleged actions.
“His misconduct was not confined to simple acts of opportunistic filching. Where there was an opportunity to exploit a transaction further, he did not hesitate to do so,” the judges said.
His first act of misappropriation was in respect of the proceeds of the sale of an immovable property to the Prosper Trust, which, unknown to the sellers, was an entity of which the respondent was a trustee and beneficiary, together with the estate agent who marketed the property.
“Without paying the purchase price of R300,000 to the sellers the respondent and his colleague sold the property five days later for twice the value it had been bought for, R600,000 which they pocketed.
“In similar vein, when the respondent misappropriated the R4m proceeds of the sale of farmland which belonged to the Fijnbosch Farm Trust, he pocketed R521,731 of VAT that was supposed to be paid to the South African Revenue Service.”
The court said Steffen has not offered any explanation.
“On the papers before us the inference which one is driven to is that these were predatory acts motivated solely by greed and self-enrichment. Even when he was suspended the respondent was not dissuaded from continuing to fleece those who had entrusted him with their monies.
“As members of a distinguished and venerable profession, lawyers occupy an important place in society and absolute personal integrity and scrupulous honesty are required of them. These fundamental attributes are the bedrock for the trust which members of the public repose in lawyers. The respondent callously betrayed that trust, and his behaviour is indicative of a complete and utter absence of integrity and honesty.”
