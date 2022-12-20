TIMELINE | The year disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo made headlines

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo’s rants and accusations saw him grab headlines this year, with many calling his antics attention-seeking.
He gained notoriety, and admiration from some, while representing four men accused of killing Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.
He was disbarred after the Pretoria high court ruled in favour of a Legal Practice Council (LPC) application in absentia.
Here is a timeline of Teffo in the headlines:
The lawyer who was arrested
Teffo was arrested shortly after an adjournment in the Meyiwa murder trial in April. He was handcuffed, and led from court and taken to Hillbrow police station.
He had previously been arrested on charges of common assault and trespassing after allegedly assaulting a female police member and entering the Gauteng police building in contravention of a high court interdict.
After failing to appear before Hillbrow magistrate’s court on several occasions, including in January, a warrant of arrest was issued but withheld. Teffo failed to appear in February and an instruction was issued by the court for the warrant of arrest to be executed.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Kelly did it ‘by mistake’
Teffo got tongues wagging in June when he claimed a witness due to testify in the trial would allege Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo shot the footballer by mistake.
“A witness will testify that Meyiwa was allegedly shot by Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake. The same witness will further testify the weapon used came with Longwe Twala and the firearm is a revolver,” Teffo said.
He claimed the witness would allege removing Meyiwa from the crime scene by taking him to hospital was intended to conceal the circumstances in which he had been shot.
Khumalo claimed the advocate was using her name for clout.
“That advocate is desperate for attention and he knows every time he mentions my name, he trends. It’s really tough. It’s exhausting. It’s emotionally draining,” she said.
Plans to arrest him was ‘hatched in the office of the president’
During the Meyiwa trial, Teffo told the high court in Pretoria he was withdrawing from the case, citing “harassment” and claiming he received threats.
He alleged a plan to remove him from the trial was hatched in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office. He also alleged the state and judge Tshifhiwa Maumela were part of the “clique” that wanted him removed from the case.
“On April 28, when I was arrested before your court, that was a plan, and the plan was hatched in the office of the president, the number one office in the country,” said Teffo.
Meyiwa’s brother ‘not worried’
Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso said his family was not worried about Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika Sifiso said: “He told us about the harassment and we agreed he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence.”
Malema slams Teffo
EFF leader Julius Malema launched a tirade against Teffo, saying his decision to withdraw from the Meyiwa murder trial was “disrespectful”.
Addressing the media, Malema said Teffo was making the trial about himself.
“I am not sympathetic towards advocate Teffo. He is disrespectful and has made the case about him. That is why we are being asked about him and not about how the case is going,” said Malema.
List of demands
After quitting the Meyiwa trial, Teffo returned with a list of demands.
Among other things he demanded police minister Bheki Cele be dismissed and investigated for abuse of his position and National Prosecuting Authority head Shamila Batohi be allocated a senior official to prosecute musician Khumalo in connection with the Meyiwa’s murder.
In a letter to prosecutor George Baloyi dated July 25, Teffo said: “Be informed that I am not going to withdraw in this matter and give the state undeserved due.
“We have since resolved my withdrawal issue with the relevant stakeholders in the matter and I am still the defence counsel for accused 1 and 4.”
‘Confusing the enemy’
Amid confusion over his withdrawal, Teffo claimed it was a strategy he used to “confuse the enemy”.
Speaking on SABC News’ It’s Topical, he said his withdrawal was nothing but a “strategy”.
“It is a strategy. You know sometimes you have to confuse your enemies and give them a short-lived glory,” claimed Teffo.
“This is a strategy among us. As I said, that it is not a surprise.”
Denies misconduct allegations
Teffo denied allegations of misconduct levelled against him by the LPC.
Among the 22 complaints against Teffo were allegations of misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.
The council brought an application in the Pretoria high court to have Teffo struck from the roll or alternatively suspended.
“I deny all these allegations against me,” he said.
‘Serious unrest’ claims
Teffo warned there would be “serious unrest” if he was struck from the roll of advocates.
“The two presiding officers are warned not to make a decision on the basis of emotions. The decision informed by emotions on the part of these two judges will cause serious unrest in the country, considering the fact that the decision may adversely affect people who advocate Teffo is legally representing, including the emotionally-charged Senzo Meyiwa murder case,” said Teffo.
“In light of the above paragraphs, any adverse finding against advocate Malesela Teffo will set the whole country on fire. Our African Arab Spring may be inevitable, as stated by former state president Thabo Mbeki recently.”
EFF slams Teffo
The EFF slammed advocate Teffo for opening a case of defamation of character and crimen injuria against Malema.
In a statement, the EFF labelled Teffo an attention-seeker who has “an uncontrollable desire to be in the news cycle”.
“Teffo is an embarrassment to the legal profession because he has used the tragedy of the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to build a profile for himself.
“It is an objective fact that Teffo would not be a person of interest to the public or the media if it was not for the never-ending case of Senzo Meyiwa, and since he has been removed from that process, he is seeking other avenues to remain a topic of discussion.”
Teffo barges into courtroom to speak to judge
Teffo pulled another stunt in September by barging into the Pretoria high court and trying to force his way into the judge’s chambers.
He entered the courtroom wearing his legal robes. A conversation between him and other lawyers ensued. After a few moments, Teffo walked to the hallway leading to the judge’s chambers. Armed police officers followed.
Speaking on Power98.7, he denied he forced his way into court to see the judge in his chambers. He said his appearance was planned a day before.
“My appearance at the court was an agreement with the National Prosecution Authority,” Teffo said.
Tries to represent himself in court
The controversial advocate appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on charges of assault, trespassing and contempt of court.
Teffo was representing himself but told the court he would bring a legal representative at his next appearance.
“I don’t know what I’m charged with. I don’t have the charges yet. Among the disclosure, I see numerous cases. Cases I know from seven years ago are part of the disclosure. It’s my guess that the charges against me were never pronounced,” Teffo told the court.
