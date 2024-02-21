South Africa

SAB's lime farming success story benefits Limpopo community

21 February 2024 - 14:07 By Sisipho Skweyiya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Paradise is best served with lime,' states one of the taglines in an advertisement for Corona beer. File image.
'Paradise is best served with lime,' states one of the taglines in an advertisement for Corona beer. File image.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

“Paradise is best served with lime,” states one of the taglines in AB InBev's advertisement for its premium Corona beer, which is typically served with a slice of lime wedged in the neck of the bottle.

But as the Mexican-origin beer gained popularity in South Africa, a shortage of limes threatened the essence of the drinking ritual, prompting AB InBev's South African Breweries (SAB) to invest R19m in a lime farming project in Limpopo.

“The challenge is that less than 10% of citrus farm land in South Africa was dedicated to lime,” said SAB corporate affairs vice-president Zoleka Lisa. “So there was a shortage of limes. It meant we were importing. Imported limes means you never know when they'll be available and also drives up costs.”

Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa chief economist Wandile Sihlobo said much of the lime produced in South Africa is exported.

Slice of lime in your beer? That's all right, mate

A depiction of a man who in effect buckles to the pressure of his peers to fit in is disturbing, says the Advertising Regulatory Board - ordering a ...
News
3 years ago

SAB partnered in 2020 with the Moletele community which provided the land in Limpopo and Komati Fruit Group to establish and run the 60ha farming project that now produces limes.

The lime harvest for the 2023 financial year was about 700 tonnes, more than double the target of 300 tonnes, said Komati CEO Piet Smit.

“It's quickly become the biggest lime farm in South Africa,” he told Reuters.

The project is not only benefiting the beer giant, but has also employed locals such as Pontsho Mathebula, a mother of two who is helping her community become South Africa's biggest lime producer.

“My life before working at Moletele lime project was difficult. I know poverty, I've experienced it. [Being] without a job is not easy,” the 39-year old said in her home after a shift at the farm, where she operates the irrigation system.

“Because of that job, my children will never go to school hungry. They will be able to have a school bag, shoes on their feet,” she said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sticky braised short ribs to beat the chill and celebrate National Beer Day

By adding beer, you add a punch of extra flavour, says Chef Funi
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Inside the creche wastepickers created as a safe haven for their children

Against all the odds, a community of Johannesburg wastepickers has created a creche as a safe haven for its children. Leonie Wagner paid a visit.
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

RECIPES | All the eats from Lifestyle's fancy year-end-party feast with a twist

In seeking out a festive celebration with authentic local flavour, we turned to Randburg’s HTA School of Culinary Art and boy did they impress
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Hotter year could threaten freshwater reserves, crops and cattle

Experts say climate change will reduce availability and increase demand, writes Claire Keeton.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Putting the citrus industry on track for growth

The Citrus Growers Association and Transnet are working together to remove challenges to a growing industry, writes Justin Chadwick.
Business Times
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Midnight rescue after rock climber falls on Table Mountain South Africa
  2. Cops arrest eight zama zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies South Africa
  3. KZN municipality official arrested for power theft South Africa
  4. Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case ... South Africa
  5. Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA news

Latest Videos

Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024
Load shedding & Transnet caused huge losses | Budget 2024