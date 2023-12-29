Hotter year could threaten freshwater reserves, crops and cattle
Experts say climate change will reduce availability and increase demand
29 December 2023 - 00:00
Water consumption — and scarcity — are likely to increase next year with the hotter and drier conditions expected over much of the country. “South Africa is already using 98% of its available water,” says Caroline Gelderblom, manager of water source partnerships at WWF South Africa. (https://www.wwf.org.za/our_work/water/) ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.