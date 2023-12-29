Insight

Hotter year could threaten freshwater reserves, crops and cattle

Experts say climate change will reduce availability and increase demand

29 December 2023 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

Water consumption — and scarcity — are likely to increase next year with the hotter and drier conditions expected over much of the country. “South Africa is already using 98% of its available water,” says Caroline Gelderblom, manager of water source partnerships at WWF South Africa. (https://www.wwf.org.za/our_work/water/) ..

