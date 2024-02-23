South Africa

Anoj Singh fails to secure relaxed bail conditions to take up CEO job in Dubai

23 February 2024 - 10:02
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Anoj Singh cannot leave South Africa to take up a position in Dubai. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh's application for relaxed bail conditions to be able to take up a CEO job in Dubai has been denied.

Singh had lodged an application late last year to have his bail conditions relaxed as he wants to take up the CEO job offer.

Delivering his ruling on Friday, magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said no evidence was provided by Singh that he could not secure a job in South Africa.

He said it was difficult to accept he couldn't secure any other job, including being a consultant.

Singh wanted to take up the CEO position for a Dubai-based company, Buy 4 Rich, which describes itself on its social media profiles as a health and wellness company and “a trailblazer of luxurious products”.

He indicated in his affidavit he was willing to submit the passports of his wife and children for security to the state should he be allowed to work in Dubai.

Anoj Singh wants relaxed bail conditions to snatch permanent CEO job in Dubai

State opposes his application for relaxed bail conditions fearing that he may run and abscond like Shepherd Bushiri
News
1 week ago

Magampa said: “Even if one was to accept that the UAE does extradite offenders to South Africa, evidence of which has not been provided, it is noteworthy that [Singh] will not be confined within the borders of the UAE.

“If [Singh] was to land in any of the countries where he cannot be extradited, what then?

“It had been argued on behalf of [Singh] that each time he wanted to travel the state had no issue with the request, that after he was given the passport and the permission to travel, he returned to the country as arranged and that this should count in his favour. The difference lies in that those were just for a short period which would give the person limited time to plan and put logistics to abscond in place.”

Singh is implicated in a case that features former Transnet bosses Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi as accused.

Other accused are Regiments co-directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, investment banker Eric Wood, his employee Daniel Roy and alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley.

TimesLIVE

