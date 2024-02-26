South Africa

Three men in court for murder of elderly German tourist

26 February 2024 - 19:25 By TimesLIVE
A tourist was murdered after he picked up a hitchhiker. Three men who allegedly killed him appeared in court on Monday. File image
A tourist was murdered after he picked up a hitchhiker. Three men who allegedly killed him appeared in court on Monday. File image
Image: Denis Droppa

Three Zimbabweans who allegedly killed German tourist Herman Gunter Friedrich Westphal, 74, in Northam on Saturday appeared in court on Monday on a charge of murder, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo. 

Jan Thabonga Moshabi, 36, Abstein Madzvimbo, 22, and Thomas Moyo, 39, also face a charge of contravening the Immigration Act. 

They appeared briefly in the Northam magistrate’s court where their case was postponed to March 4 to arrange for legal representation. They remain in custody. 

Westphal left Botswana on Friday and drove to South Africa in a Toyota and arrived at Lephalale on Saturday morning.  

“Along the way he offered an unknown male hitchhiker a lift whom the deceased requested to assist with accommodation in North West before he could proceed with his tour across the country,” NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

On arrival in Moruleng, the suspect suggested they stop at a liquor outlet where they had a few drinks.

The suspect was believed to have informed his two friends about the deceased.  

“The accused and his two accomplices drove with the unsuspecting victim to Moshabi’s place. Upon arrival they tied him up and assaulted him while demanding his bank account PIN code. They also searched him and took an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables,” she said.

The three suspects removed the vehicle's number plates and drove with Westphal while assaulting him to Northam. They dragged the victim from the vehicle and dumped him in the bushes.

Security officials noticed a parked vehicle without number plates.  

“They saw Moshabi with bloodstains on his T-shirt and immediately notified the police. He was arrested at the scene and police later discovered the deceased’s body in the nearby bushes.” 

The other two suspects were arrested in the North West on Saturday in possession of some of Westphal's belongings.

TimesLIVE 

