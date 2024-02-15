News

‘This is unbearable’: no trace of German tourist one year after mugging on Cape hiking trail

Extensive searches by police, rescue services, volunteers and community failed to yield any positive leads on his whereabouts

15 February 2024 - 22:17 By Kim Swartz

The family of missing German tourist Nick Frischke, who vanished a year ago after being robbed by five armed men on a Cape Town hiking trail, are still praying for a miracle...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Five robbery suspects back in court in missing German tourist case South Africa
  2. 'There was no confrontation, no provocation': Family speaks out on shooting of ... South Africa
  3. Five in court eight months after German tourist vanished in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Police search for missing woman focuses on Table Mountain area South Africa
  5. ‘Fear, trepidation, emotion’: father clings to hope a month after holidaying ... News

Most read

  1. R240m project in limbo until Durban businessman gets an ‘I’m sorry’ News
  2. Anoj Singh wants relaxed bail conditions to snatch permanent CEO job in Dubai News
  3. It’s a steely no for R30bn iron ore mine project in KZN News
  4. Zama zamas in vicious Primrose gunfight just weeks after SANDF and police raids News
  5. ‘I didn’t know spanking my child was a crime’: father awaits sentencing for ... News

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA mp slams Lucas' 'load-shedding is not the end of world' comment