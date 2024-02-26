South Africa

Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended

26 February 2024 - 08:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A tourist was murdered after he picked up a hitchhiker. File image
A tourist was murdered after he picked up a hitchhiker. File image
Image: Denis Droppa

Three men who allegedly beat, kidnapped and murdered a 74-year-old German tourist have been arrested.

The victim departed from Botswana on Friday and drove to South Africa. He arrived at Lephalale in the Waterberg district on Saturday morning, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the tourist stopped to give a male hitchhiker a lift. They had a friendly interaction and the tourist asked his passenger for advice about where to stay in North West, where he would continue his journey across the country.

On arrival in Moruleng, the suspect suggested they stop at a liquor outlet where they had a few drinks.

"That's when the suspect told his two friends the elderly man was expecting a substantial amount of money from his family abroad."

They drove with him to where he was staying. There they allegedly tied him up and assaulted him while demanding his bank pin code. They also searched him and took an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

The three suspects removed the vehicle's number plates and drove with the victim while allegedly assaulting him to Northam in Limpopo using a secluded gravel road. At a farm, two suspects dragged the victim from the vehicle and dumped him in bushes.

"Security officials, together with a patrolling member of Rural Safety, noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at night and without number plates. They stopped to investigate. They noticed a suspect's blood-stained T-shirt and they notified the police."

Police officers found the victim's body in bushes.

The suspects had fled the scene.

"An intelligence driven operation was activated and two suspects were arrested in North West later in the evening in possession of some of the deceased's belongings."

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended police for the swift arrest of the three suspects, aged between 24 and 46. 

"

Ledwaba said the three foreign national suspects are expected to appear before the Northam magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Q&A with head of justice and violence prevention at ISS Gareth Newham

The 2023/24 third-quarter crime statistics released last week make typically horrific reading. Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham, head of justice and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘This is unbearable’: no trace of German tourist one year after mugging on Cape hiking trail

Extensive searches by police, rescue services, volunteers and community failed to yield any positive leads on his whereabouts
News
1 week ago

Trial of three men accused of German tourist's murder set for July 2024

The three men accused of killing German tourist Jörg Schnarr near the Kruger National Park last year were indicted when they appeared in the ...
News
4 months ago

BA pilot kidnapped, forced to transfer cash, during stopover in Joburg

A manhunt has been launched for a group of suspects after a British Airways pilot was kidnapped and robbed in Johannesburg, police confirmed on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man arrested after 'holding wife, children hostage and wounding three cops' in ... South Africa
  2. Elderly German tourist killed by hitchhiker he befriended South Africa
  3. Toyota stolen 14 years ago in Eastern Cape found by police in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Unemployed healthcare workers march to Union Buildings to demand jobs South Africa
  5. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'