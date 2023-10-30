South Africa

TikTok's 'Dr Matthew Lani' charged with impersonating medical personnel

'Bogus' doc tries to make a run for it

30 October 2023 - 12:33
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
'Dr' Matthew Lani was nabbed by security at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday.
'Dr' Matthew Lani was nabbed by security at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday. 
Image: Facebook

Gauteng police confirmed social media personality known as “Dr” Matthew Lani was charged with impersonating a medical practitioner after he allegedly gained access to Helen Joseph Hospital under the pretence of being a doctor. 

Lani was nabbed by security on Sunday. 

“He was handed over to the police and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon on a charge of impersonating medical personnel,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. 

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed that the hospital's security detained Lani. 

“He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility, while disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck,” he said. 

Modiba said Lani tried to escape. 

“Immediately after being apprehended Lani requested to go to the bathroom, only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement and he was subsequently apprehended again.” 

Lani, who was unmasked as a “bogus” medical practitioner, previously told TikTok users that he was a University of Witwatersrand alumnus who worked at the health facility. 

His claims have since been debunked, with the university stating that Lani did not graduate from the institution, while the Health Professions Council of South Africa said such a person was not a registered health practitioner.  

In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Lani can be heard apologising for entering the hospital but denied impersonating a doctor.

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Videos of Matthew Lani pretending to be a doctor

After “bogus” doctor Matthew Lani was arrested on Sunday, TimesLIVE compiled a video of all the times he acted like he was practising medicine, at ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | ‘Dr’ Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng department of health on Sunday confirmed the arrest of fake doctor Matthew Lani.
News
15 hours ago

‘Bogus Dr Matthew’s actions have put strain on me’: Real Dr Sanele Zingelwa speaks out

The real Dr Sanele Zingelwa says the actions of "bogus" TikTok "Dr" Matthew Lani has placed strain on him and his family.
News
2 weeks ago

TikTokker ‘Dr' Matthew Lani still selling pills, offering medical advice

TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani is back under a different account on the social media platform selling his weight-loss pills and giving medical advice, a ...
News
1 week ago

Time runs out for TikTok doc

He enjoyed celebrity status as a TikTok doc with almost 300,000 followers, was featured on Gauteng health department social media platforms, and had ...
News
2 weeks ago

‘Dr Matthew’ does not have matric — Gauteng education confirms

The Gauteng education department has confirmed Matthew Lani has no matric certificate, despite posing as a qualified doctor on TikTok.
News
2 weeks ago

Wits University and HPCSA deny TikTok's 'Dr' Matthew Lani's claims

Wits University on Monday said TikTokker and alleged doctor Matthew Lani did not graduate from their institution, while the Health Professions ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘We continue with kind regards, when is the holiday?’: SA thirsty for time out ... South Africa
  2. Impala Platinum takes steps to soften impact of lower prices Business
  3. Mother, father and son in court for 'hanging pet dogs from tree' South Africa
  4. Web Summit appoints new CEO after predecessor quit over Israel-Hamas comments World
  5. Learn from the Boks and give it all you've got, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest