TikTok's 'Dr Matthew Lani' charged with impersonating medical personnel

'Bogus' doc tries to make a run for it
Image: Facebook
Gauteng police confirmed social media personality known as “Dr” Matthew Lani was charged with impersonating a medical practitioner after he allegedly gained access to Helen Joseph Hospital under the pretence of being a doctor.
Lani was nabbed by security on Sunday.
“He was handed over to the police and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court soon on a charge of impersonating medical personnel,” said Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed that the hospital's security detained Lani.
“He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility, while disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck,” he said.
Modiba said Lani tried to escape.
“Immediately after being apprehended Lani requested to go to the bathroom, only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement and he was subsequently apprehended again.”
Lani, who was unmasked as a “bogus” medical practitioner, previously told TikTok users that he was a University of Witwatersrand alumnus who worked at the health facility.
His claims have since been debunked, with the university stating that Lani did not graduate from the institution, while the Health Professions Council of South Africa said such a person was not a registered health practitioner.
In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Lani can be heard apologising for entering the hospital but denied impersonating a doctor.
