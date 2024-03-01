Some South Africans believe sports superfans such as Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila should foot their own bills when travelling to support local teams.
This comes after it was revealed it cost taxpayers at least R1.3m for superfans Chauke and Msila’s travel and accommodation costs during last year’s Rugby World Cup in France.
The information was received from the sports, arts and culture department on Thursday after an application by AfriForum in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.
The application, submitted in October, requested detailed statements and documentation on what the department spent for Chauke and Msila’s attendance at the tournament.
AfriForum said other questions pertaining to Chauke and Msila’s spending during the tournament were unanswered.
“The department also failed to provide detailed information about the expenses incurred for these fans’ attendance at other similar sporting events,” the organisation said .
AfriForum had also requested information regarding the merits of Chauke and Msila’s appointment, but the department withheld that information.
POLL | Should sports 'superfans' cover their own expenses when going to matches?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
