A suspect wanted for the murders of two women in November 2023 has died after a gun battle with police who attempted to arrest him on Tuesday.
The shooting incident has been reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.
According to police, early on Tuesday officers from the stabilisation team were activated on information regarding the suspect wanted for a double murder and robbery case in Melmoth in 2023.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the team proceeded to a flat in the Cato Crest informal settlement where the suspect was hiding to execute a warrant of arrest.
Gwala said when police officers approached the suspect drew his firearm and opened fire.
“The 30-year-old suspect was fatally wounded during the shoot-out. He was found in unlawful possession of a pistol with three rounds of ammunition. It is alleged on November 19 2023 the suspect entered a house at Hawayi in Melmoth and shot two women aged 20 and 33 before fleeing with one victim’s cellphone. Nomvula Zulu, 33 was declared dead at the scene and the other victim, Noluthando, died in hospital,” Gwala said.
She said the suspect fled the area when he became aware police were looking for him.
Wanted double murder suspect dies after gun battle with KZN police
Image: File photo
