LISTEN | Joslin Smith: mother, three others face charge of human trafficking

07 March 2024 - 12:27 By TimesLIVE
Boeta Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, Kelly Smith and Phumza Sigaqa are charged with human trafficking in connection with the disappearance of Joslin Smith, 6.
Image: NPA

The mother of missing six-year-old Joslin Smith is among four people who appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The case, which drew a large crowd outside the court building, was postponed to Wednesday next week for further investigations. The accused remain in custody.

Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, aged 33, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, 31, Phumza Sigaqa and Steveno van Rhyn are charged with trafficking in people for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping.

LISTEN HERE: 

The National Prosecuting Authority said the state will oppose their bail application when the case resumes.

Western Cape community safety MEC Reagen Allen said outside court the search for Joslin is ongoing.

“This is a six-year-old,” he said, adding he hoped that Joslin would be found unharmed. He appealed to the community to allow the police investigations to unfold.

Smith reported her disappearance from their home at the Middlebos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on February 19, telling police she left the child in the care of her boyfriend when she left for work. A search was launched, including police, municipal teams and community organisations.

