South Africa

WATCH | Competition Commission hearings into media and digital platforms market

14 March 2024 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Competition Commission inquiry into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Thursday at the department of trade industry and competition in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Competition Commission's media and digital platform marketing inquiry

Arena Holdings acting CEO Pule Molebeledi is expected to make submissions on day five of the public hearings.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa
  2. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  3. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  4. GEPF concerned about pension fund data leak in ransomware attack South Africa
  5. Catholic priest dies after being shot twice in the head South Africa

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance