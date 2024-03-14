South Africa

Western Cape ranked the least safe province for women while Limpopo is most safe

14 March 2024 - 09:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to a study of over 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province in which they live. Stock photo.
According to a study of over 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province in which they live. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ Dirk Ercken

The Western Cape is ranked the least safe province for women followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, while Limpopo is considered the safest province to live in, followed by Mpumalanga and North West.

This is according to a survey of 6,500 women by 1st For Women insurance, matched with reported crime statistics per 100,000 capita for murders, sexual offences and rape, assaults with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, carjackings, robberies at residential premises, property-related crimes, burglaries and vehicle theft.

The survey highlights perceptions of safety while doing various everyday actions, such as walking alone during the day or night, driving alone, being at home alone, going out with friends and also experiences of being a victim of crime. 

It found only 3.6% of South African women feel safe in the province they live.

“Of those surveyed, Limpopo had the lowest number of females who felt ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’, as well as who had been a victim of a crime, aligning with the findings from the most recent Victims of Crime Survey [by Stats SA]. When considering crime reports, it also indexed best for lowest community-reported serious crimes, murders, assaults, property-related crimes (including burglaries) and theft of motor vehicles or motorcycles.”

The Western Cape was bottom in the safety index (scoring 37.47) as it had the highest reported crimes per 100,000 capita for community-reported serious crimes, property-related crimes and theft of, or from, a vehicle, head of 1st For Women Insurance Seugnette van Wyngaard said

“However, despite reports of some crimes being high, this does not necessarily mean they are more frequent. The region has a well-established infrastructure for reporting crimes and, as such, higher crime stats could be down to a more supportive reporting culture, which is a positive rather than a negative,” she said.

The survey revealed many women feel ‘unsafe’ or ‘completely unsafe’ in everyday situations in their province. 

“This included walking alone at night (98%), driving alone (77%), going out with friends (63%), walking alone during the day (66%) and even being alone at home (54%). Sadly, many respondents had already been victims to a crime (61%) including a house robbery or break-in (32%), cellphone theft (24%), handbag theft (13%), smash and grab (8%), gender-based violence (6%) and hijacking (5%).

“While the Northern Cape and North West exhibit some areas of concern, with high crime figures for specific categories of reported theft of motor vehicles and burglaries, both provinces scored very well in the overall category of ‘feeling safe in the province.’ However, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Free State showed mixed safety performances across all categories. Gauteng follows closely behind, with most respondents feeling unsafe, especially in the ‘walking alone at night’ category.”

Thirty percent of the women surveyed are considering emigration due to safety concerns. The UK was identified as the most sought-after destination (20%), followed by Canada (18%), Australia (17%), New Zealand (13%), the US (10%) and UAE (6%).

Ten tips to women for staying safe:

Index of perceptions of safety in SA's provinces.
Index of perceptions of safety in SA's provinces.
Image: Supplied
  • Stay informed: Keep abreast of local news and crime updates. Awareness of your surroundings is the first step towards personal safety.
  • Buddy system: Arrange to travel with a friend or colleague if you believe an area or journey is unsafe. There's strength in numbers, and companionship adds an extra layer of security.
  • Avoid risky areas: Be mindful of your route and avoid poorly lit or unfamiliar areas, especially at night.
  • Self-defence classes: Equip yourself with basic self-defence skills. Attend workshops or classes to enhance your ability to protect yourself if needed.
  • Use technology to your advantage: Leverage safety apps such as the Guardian Angel App, designed to send alerts and your location to chosen contacts in case of an emergency.
  • Home security: Invest in robust home security measures. Install quality locks, alarms, security doors, and surveillance cameras to safeguard your residence.
  • Car safety: Ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and has working safety features. Be cautious of your surroundings, especially during car trips.
  • Insurance for protection: Secure your assets with reliable car and home insurance. These serve as financial safeguards in case of theft or damage.
  • Trust your instincts: If something feels off, trust your instincts. If a situation seems unsafe, remove yourself from the situation and seek help as soon as possible.
  • Emergency numbers: Save emergency contacts in your phone and have them easily accessible so you know who to call in a crisis.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

High rates of sexual crimes against girls, boys more likely to be victims of murder and assault: study

Safe communities are directly related to socio-economic development and equality but children are exposed to high levels of violent crime, a Stats ...
News
2 weeks ago

Multi-Party Charter launches plan to combat crime and corruption

The Multi-Party Charter unveiled its law and order manifesto, vowing to clamp down on corruption, crime and drugs.
Politics
22 hours ago

CCTV cameras, upgraded car plates and more to combat crime in Gauteng

The Gauteng government has signed a memorandum of understanding with technology firm Vumacam which gives the province access to the feed from the ...
News
4 weeks ago

‘People who are kidnapped are not necessarily wealthy’: scope of abductees widens in Gauteng

Quarterly crime stats reveal surge in kidnappings, provincial top cop Lt-Col Tommy Mthombeni tells portfolio committee on community safety
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Whistle-blower protection ‘needed’ as businessman Reddy puts up R5m reward for ... South Africa
  2. Joburg’s dry taps: Valve found in closed position South Africa
  3. FNB cuts price of vehicle licence disc renewal to R69 news
  4. GEPF concerned about pension fund data leak in ransomware attack South Africa
  5. Catholic priest dies after being shot twice in the head South Africa

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance