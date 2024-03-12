‘People who are kidnapped are not necessarily wealthy’: scope of abductees widens in Gauteng
Quarterly crime stats reveal surge in kidnappings, provincial top cop Lt-Col Tommy Mthombeni tells portfolio committee on community safety
12 March 2024 - 21:35
Kidnappings in Gauteng are rising at an alarming rate, with some townships registering a 300% increase in the crime, forcing police to deploy more resources to address the problem. ..
